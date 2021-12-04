Police find two dead after shooting, crash in Minneapolis

Police said they found one person dead in a vehicle, and another in the street early Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say two people are dead after a shooting and crash early Monday morning.

According to a release from Minneapolis police, Metro Transit Police responded to the intersection at East 28th Street and 14th Avenue South just after 2 a.m. when a ShotSpotter was activated.

Officers found a two-vehicle crash at the scene, noted that one vehicle was empty and that the other car contained a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Another man was found in the middle of the street a block from the crash with a gunshot wound, according to police. Officers on scene said they attempted life saving measures on the man, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The investigation is still ongoing.