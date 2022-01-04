2 die overnight in separate St. Paul shootings

Police found a man dead on the sidewalk in the 400 block of Maryland Ave. W around 9:15 p.m. Just hours later another person was fatally shot on Hewitt Ave.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Police say two people are dead following separate shootings in St. Paul overnight, one outside a north end convenience store and another at a home in the Midway-Hamline neighborhood.

Officers were first dispatched to the 400 block of Maryland Avenue West around 9:15 p.m. Thursday after multiple people called 911 reporting gunshots in the area.

When squads reached the scene they found two men believed to be in their early 20s with gunshot wounds. Police say one man was lying in the street, and another was in a vehicle a short distance away.

Officers say they tried to help the men before medics arrived. When Saint Paul Fire and ambulance arrived the man in the street was pronounced dead at the scene. The man police found in the vehicle was rushed to Regions Hospital and taken straight into surgery.

Police said his condition is unknown as of Friday morning.

Squads responded to a second fatal shooting around 1:30 a.m. Police say that incident happened at a home on the 1200 block of Hewitt Ave. They are expected to provide more details during a press briefing at 11 a.m. Friday.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION



We’re investigating a shooting death that occurred this morning at about 1:30 a.m. on the 1200 block of Hewitt Ave.



Watch here for information about a media availability. pic.twitter.com/El7QkqKhvC — Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) April 1, 2022

Neither man's name has been released at this time. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victims once family has been notified.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

The fatal shootings mark the 12th and 13th homicides of 2022 in St. Paul.

