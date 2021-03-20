Man and woman found dead with gunshot wounds in Rockford residence

The Wright County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.

ROCKFORD, Minn. — The Wright County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside a Rockford residence on Friday.

The sheriff's office says it responded to the 4000 block of Woodhill Court around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, where they discovered the two bodies.

Authorities are actively investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide, in which the man shot the woman before killing himself.

Authorities do not suspect others were involved in the shooting as the two individuals reportedly knew one another.

Details of the victims' identities will not be made available to the public until next of kin has been notified.