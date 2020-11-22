x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Crime

Police investigating after shooting leaves two victims in 'critical' condition

The shooting occurred near Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood around 5 p.m. Saturday. Police say no one is in custody.
Credit: JUN2 / Thinkstock

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Department says two adults are in "critical" condition following a shooting near Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood Saturday.

Police arrived on scene and located the two individuals - one man and one woman - suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3700 block of North 6th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say both victims have been taken to North Memorial Medical Center and are undergoing treatment for their wounds.

This remains an active investigation. Police say no one is in custody, and no further information has been released at this time.

Related Articles