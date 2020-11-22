Police investigating after shooting leaves two victims in 'critical' condition

The shooting occurred near Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood around 5 p.m. Saturday. Police say no one is in custody.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Department says two adults are in "critical" condition following a shooting near Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood Saturday.

Police arrived on scene and located the two individuals - one man and one woman - suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3700 block of North 6th Street around 5:30 p.m.

Police say both victims have been taken to North Memorial Medical Center and are undergoing treatment for their wounds.