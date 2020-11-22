Police investigating after shooting leaves two victims in 'critical' condition

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police Department says two adults are in "critical" condition following a shooting near Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood Saturday.
Police arrived on scene and located the two individuals - one man and one woman - suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3700 block of North 6th Street around 5:30 p.m.
Police say both victims have been taken to North Memorial Medical Center and are undergoing treatment for their wounds.
This remains an active investigation. Police say no one is in custody, and no further information has been released at this time.