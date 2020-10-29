Two injured in south Minneapolis shooting

According to police, both victims are believed to be connected to the same shooting.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon on the city's south side that injured two men.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 2000 block of 21st Avenue South at about 2:24 p.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting. When officials arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, which is believed to be non life-threatening.

A second gunshot victim was found after Metro Transit police stopped a vehicle for driving erratically in the area of 28th Street East and 26th Avenue South. The gunshot victim was inside that vehicle.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to HCMC.

According to police, both victims are believed to be connected to the same shooting.

Police say no arrests have been made.