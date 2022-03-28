MPD: 2 killed in separate shootings within 15 minutes

The Minneapolis Police Department says no arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a second man has died after two separate shootings happened just minutes apart Monday, March 28 on the city's southside.

The first victim was found inside an apartment building on the 2400 block of Elliot Ave. after officers responded to reports of gunfire just before 5:15 p.m. The adult man had a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened about 15 minutes later, when MPD officers were called to the area of 4th Ave. S and East Franklin Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. after getting reports that a vehicle was firing at another. When officers arrived at the scene they found that a car had crashed into the porch of an apartment building near Franklin Ave. E. and 5th Ave.

Inside the vehicle officers found another man with a gunshot wound to the head. Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said the man received medical aid from emergency responders until he was taken to a local hospital with a "life-threatening" injury. Police say the man died at the hospital the following day, Tuesday, March 29.

The identities of the two men will eventually be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Parten says there is no one in custody related to either shooting at this time.

"I can say that we have two shootings during daylight within 10 minutes of each other, and that is extremely concerning to the city of Minneapolis as a whole, but especially to the residents and businesses in this area," Parten said.

He went on to ask anyone with information or surveillance video of either incident to come forward to bring the shooters to justice.

"We can't do this alone," he said. "As community members are around and they see things happen, and have specific information about what occurred, we're asking that you please call CrimeStoppers [1-800-222-8477], or even 311 to tell us what happened."

When asked whether authorities believed the two shootings were related, Parten said they are looking into the possibility, but have no information to indicate that they are.

Parten says they are investigating the death as the city's 17th homicide this year.

