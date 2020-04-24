The sheriff says the two men were found dead after reports of a shooting at a home about two miles west of River Falls.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. — The sheriff in Pierce County, Wisconsin confirms two men are dead after reports of a shooting at a home about two miles west of River Falls in Clifton Township.

According to a post on the Pierce County Sheriff's Facebook page, there is no threat to the community.

The sheriff tells KARE 11 the call first came in around 11 a.m.Friday to a home off 840th Avenue, on a report that "someone had been shot." The sheriff confirms that two men were found dead inside the house.

Witnesses tell KARE 11 an armored car and SWAT unit were also called to the scene for several hours.

Neighbors say a man and his adult son live at the property, but generally kept to themselves.

"It must have been a little after noon when the SWAT team came in, and they were pretty much geared to go in. At that point, pretty much knew something severe was going on," one neighbor told KARE 11.