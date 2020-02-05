Two men killed in separate shootings in St. Paul

Investigators with both the Homicide Unit and the Forensics Services Unit are working to determine what led to the shootings.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Two men were killed in separate shootings in St. Paul Friday night.

The first incident occurred around 9:15 p.m. when officers were sent to the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue E. on reports of shots fired and a person down inside a gas station and convenience store.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor. St. Paul Fire medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. A suspect was identified by officers and taken to headquarters for questioning.

The second incident happened about 10 minutes later near the intersection of Burns Avenue and U.S. Highway 61. Officers say two drivers were involved in a traffic crash on Burns Avenue. Both drivers got out of their vehicles, argued and at some point, one of the drivers shot the other.

St. Paul Fire medics transported the victim to Regions Hospital, where he died a short time later. A suspect was located near the scene and taken to police headquarters for questioning.