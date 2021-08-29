Two men killed in separate St. Paul shootings early Sunday morning

The two shootings were hours apart. Police say no arrests have been made as of 7 a.m. Sunday.

Two men were killed in unrelated shootings early Sunday morning in St. Paul.

According to a release from the St. Paul Police Department, the first victim arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle at about 12:15 a.m. He had at least one gunshot wound and was rushed to surgery, but police say he died a short time later.

Officers at the hospital detained the person who drove the man to the hospital, and said the vehicle had bullet holes in the windshield.

Police said according to preliminary information, the man was shot in a parking ramp on the 400 block of Jackson Street. Police do not believe it was a "random shooting."

The other victim was found at about 3:15 a.m. on Raspberry Island after a 911 caller reported a robbery and shooting. Officers found a man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was hospitalized, but police say he died a short time later.