Two people fatally shot, officer injured after Wadena County traffic stop

The BCA is investigating after a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Sebeka Police Department officer were involved in traffic stop shootout.

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. — The BCA is investigating after law enforcement fatally shot two motorists in a Saturday night traffic stop that the Wadena County Sheriff's Office said turned into a "struggle."

According to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for an unspecified traffic offense in North Germany Township at about 8:48 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the deputy initiated the stop near 205th Avenue and 280th Street, and the vehicle eventually stopped near 205th Avenue and 270th Street.

A "struggle" began between the deputy and the person in the car, but Wadena law enforcement did not specify how it began. A second motorist eventually arrived, then a Sebeka Police Department officer.

According to the Wadena sheriff's office, "at least one" of the motorists began shooting. One of the officers returned fire, but the release did not specify whether it was the Wadena deputy or the Sebeka police officer.

Both motorists and the deputy were shot. One of the motorists died at the scene, and the other died later at Tri-County Health Care in Wadena, according to the sheriff's department.

The sheriff's office said the deputy's gunshot injury was serious but not life-threatening. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids, then transferred to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

The sheriff's office said the Sebeka police officer was also struck by gunfire, but was protected by his bulletproof vest and didn't require medical treatment.