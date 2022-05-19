Police: Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park Thursday afternoon in Robbinsdale.
According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle. Police say they found the suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis a short time later.
Authorities say they don't believe the shooting was random.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: