Two people shot in south Minneapolis

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, both victims sustained non life-threatening injuries.
Police lights (Stock photo)

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims Sunday night in south Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, two people were shot in the area of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. Both were transported by private vehicles to local hospitals with what authorities are calling non life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.

