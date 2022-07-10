x
One dead, one injured after Apple Valley shooting

Witnesses told police a vehicle fled the scene following the confrontation. The condition of the injured victim is unknown.
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Apple Valley Police Department says one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that took place just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. 

The department posted on social media that officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 900 block of Oriole Drive. When they arrived, they located one of the individuals already deceased, while the other was taken to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds — condition unknown.

Officials say witnesses led them to believe a suspect vehicle had fled the scene following the armed confrontation. 

Officers are asking the public to avoid the immediate area amid an ongoing investigation.

Police have provided no further information at this time.

