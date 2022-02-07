Two found shot on I-94 in separate incidents Monday

Police say the incidents happened within about an hour and only blocks apart, but the two shootings do not appear to be related.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Two people were found with gunshot wounds on Interstate 94 in separate incidents on Monday, just a short distance apart in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis. However, police currently do not believe the two shootings are related.

The first incident happened around 1:15 p.m. on westbound I-94 near 49th Avenue North, where police responded to a vehicle with a person inside who had been shot. A Minneapolis city spokesperson said the victim had a wound to the leg, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It's unclear if the victim was shot while traveling on the freeway.

About an hour later, Brooklyn Center Police were called to reports of another shooting victim in a vehicle on I-94, just a few blocks north at 57th Avenue North.

According to a news release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, a man was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. Images from MnDOT traffic cameras showed a vehicle stopped sideways in the far left-hand lane of the freeway, and an ambulance responding to the scene a short time later.

Police said they believe the man was shot while inside the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, though officers do not believe his injuries are life-threatening.

In this case, investigators believe the shooter was in a black truck or SUV that left the area immediately after the shooting. Police do not believe the shooting was a random incident.