Two shot overnight near U of M campus

MINNEAPOLIS — Two people were shot Friday morning near the University of Minnesota campus.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of 6th Street Southeast at around 3:15 a.m. on a report of a shooting. When officials arrived, they located a man in critical condition after suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was transported by ambulance to HCMC, where the second victim arrived in a personal vehicle. Both victims are believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

Police say two people were arrested at the scene for assaulting an officer, but it is unclear if they are connected to the shooting. Officials say the officer had minor injuries.

