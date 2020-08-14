Two teens charged in Bloomington assault near mosque

Prosecutors say a 13-year-old and 16-year-old boy are charged in last Thursday's assault.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Prosecutors have charged two teenagers in connection with the assault of a man near a mosque in Bloomington.

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, on Aug. 6, shortly after 10 p.m., Bloomington officers responded to a report of an assault near Park Avenue and 82nd Street East in Bloomington.

Upon arriving, police say the officers spoke to the man who was assaulted outside the Dar Al Farooq mosque.

Police say the man was holding his shoulder, stating that he could not move it.

The man told police he had been attacked near the crosswalk at Park Avenue and 82nd Street East.

He said two males kicked and hit him, according to the criminal complaint.

The man later found out that he had two fractures in his left shoulder.

Officers also spoke to witnesses who said they saw two males walking from Smith Park to the mosque parking lot right before the attack.

Police say surveillance video from a school attached to the mosque shows two teenage boys approach the man and then run back to the park.

Prosecutors say a 16-year-old boy from Bloomington has been charged with aiding and abetting third-degree assault.

He made his first appearance Aug. 14. His next scheduled appearance is Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy has also been charged in the case but no additional information can be publicly provided because of his age, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.