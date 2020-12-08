Two women arrested after series of stabbings in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two women have been arrested after a series of stabbings Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to Loring Park just after 11 a.m. and found a man with non life-threatening injuries.
About five minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of Hennepin Avenue where another man had been stabbed and suffered a non life-threatening injury, according to police. Authorities arrested one woman on the scene and say they believe her to be connected to the earlier stabbing.
Just after 12:20 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Grant Street West on a report of another stabbing, where a man was injured but declined medical attention. Police say a woman was taken into custody, but say this stabbing was not connected to the two previous incidents.