Two women arrested after series of stabbings in downtown Minneapolis

Police believe one of the suspects was involved in two of the stabbings, while the third is believed to be unrelated.

MINNEAPOLIS — Two women have been arrested after a series of stabbings Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to Loring Park just after 11 a.m. and found a man with non life-threatening injuries.

About five minutes later, officers were called to the 100 block of Hennepin Avenue where another man had been stabbed and suffered a non life-threatening injury, according to police. Authorities arrested one woman on the scene and say they believe her to be connected to the earlier stabbing.