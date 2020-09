The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing across the chest, blue pants, flip flops and medical style mask.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out a crime alert following an overnight armed robbery near campus.

The robbery took place at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near 17th Avenue SE and University Avenue SE, the alert states.

According to witnesses the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing across the chest, blue pants, flip flops and medical style mask.