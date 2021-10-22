U of M alert warns student of dorm shower peeper

A victim said they saw a man trying to record them in the shower with a mint green colored phone with a clear case.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota is warning students about a man who has been caught peeping into campus showers at least two times in the past two weeks.

A crime alert was issued stating that a victim observed the man around 1:20 a.m. Thursday trying to use his cell phone to record people while they were taking a shower in Frontier Hall. The victim said they saw a cell phone that was mint green in color with a clear case.

Just over a week earlier, someone spotted him watching them shower, also at Frontier Hall.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, with a black baseball cap, "black shirt with neon green writing, red underwear and black loose-fitting jeans," according to the crime alert.

U of M officials said the suspect has was also spotted "walking in Comstock Hall at 12:08 a.m." on Wednesday.