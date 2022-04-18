Alert issued following carjacking near U of M

The message sent to students and staff indicated that the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday and that the victim's vehicle lost a mirror in the scuffle.

Students and staff members are on alert after a notification of an assault and carjacking that took place near the University of Minnesota campus was sent late Sunday.

The notification from the U of M Department of Public Safety says the victim was making a delivery around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Washington and University avenues SE when they were assaulted by a suspect. The attacker was able to make off with the delivery vehicle, but police say the driver's side mirror was ripped off during the struggle.

Police are looking for the stolen car, a silver Toyota Prius, Minnesota license plate HGL205. The description of the suspect is limited.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows something about the incident is asked to call 911.

A check of recent campus alerts shows three reported carjackings in the month of March.

