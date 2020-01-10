x
U of M police investigating pattern of assaults near Oak Street Parking Ramp

According to a press release, they assaults occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota sent out a safety notification after a pattern of assaults near the Oak Street Parking Ramp Wednesday evening on the Twin Cities campus.

According to a press release, they assaults occurred around 5 p.m. and officials are encouraging people near the area to be cautious.

According to the release, the suspect was interrupted while breaking into a vehicle and assaulted a witness. Two other people were assaulted as the suspect fled the scene.

