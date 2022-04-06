U of M officials urge condemnation, sale of problem property

A message sent to students and staff said the school would oppose any efforts by the current owner of Student's Cooperative to retain a lodging license.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A high-ranking U of M official is urging that a problem property that has been the scene of violent crime and consistent trouble be condemned, and that the current owner not be allowed to hold a lodging license.

In a letter to students and staff, Senior Vice President for Finance and Operations Myron Franz details the problems stemming from Student's Cooperative, 1721 University Ave. SE, and the steps being taken by the U of M to remedy them.

KARE 11 has chronicled the criminal activity involving residents of the building, none of whom police say were actually students. All were evicted a week ago following a series of parties that led to fights in the street and eventually, a shooting. The residence was then boarded up, with Minneapolis police citing squalid conditions.

Franz says in his message that the university "will not stand for unlawful activities that put our community in danger," and shared that U of M police and private security are monitoring the building to make sure no one enters.

Campus officials are now urging city of Minneapolis officials to start the inspection process in hopes of getting the property condemned. They will also oppose any attempt by the current building owners to hold a lodging license, and hope to convince the owners to work with the U of M to find a buyer for the building.

Franz says several sororities and fraternities on campus are looking for a permanent facility. "Our goal is to reutrn this property to being a safe and valuable housing resource for our students," he wrote.

Watch more local news: