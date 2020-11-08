U of M sends safety alert reporting suspect is grabbing women

The first incident occurred near the Recreation Center at 11:55 a.m. and another occurred at the intersection of 11th Street and University Avenue at 12:45 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota Department of Public safety received two reports of a suspect grabbing women Tuesday.

The first incident occurred near the Recreation Center at 11:55 a.m. and another occurred at the intersection of 11th Street and University Avenue at 12:45 p.m.

The suspect grabbed the victims' buttocks, according to officials.

The suspect is described as a 20-30 year-old man, who was wearing a white shirt in one incident and a blue shirt in the other, short dark hair, black pants and carrying bags.