U of M warns students after intruder spotted in dorm bathroom

The report follows similar incidents earlier this year involving a peeper in dorm shower rooms.

The University of Minnesota (U of M) is urging students to be on alert after an incident that took place in a women's bathroom Sunday inside an on-campus dorm.

A KARE 11 viewer reported that a man was seen inside a women's shower room on the 4th floor of Territorial Hall, and a message sent to students and their families confirms some sort of incident did take place.

The U of M Department of Housing and Residential Life said in the message that campus police officers were called to investigate a report of an unescorted person gaining access to Territorial Hall and being located in a bathroom. The email says a dorm resident reported the sighting to staff, who alerted police.

Officers responded to make sure the individual was no longer in the building. As a response to the intruder, University Security is stepping up patrols at the dorm.

The email goes on to urge members of the dorm community to:

Lock your room door whenever you are sleeping or away.

Use main building doors to enter/exit the building rather than emergency exits.

Don’t prop doors open or hold doors for others, allowing them to enter the building.

Students are also urged to call 911 immediately to report suspicious behavior, especially people trying to access dorm buildings or rooms.

In late October campus authorities said a man was spotted peeping in the women's showers of Frontier Hall on two separate occasions, triggering a crime alert.

