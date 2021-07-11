U.S. Marshals seek Minnesota man in wife's death

The federal agency says Eric Reinbold is the primary suspect in the death of his wife Lissette in rural Pennington County.

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. — Federal marshals have joined in the search for a northwestern Minnesota man suspected in the death of his wife.

A federal warrant has been issued for 44-year-old Eric Reinbold, who authorities say is the primary suspect in the death of his wife Lissette on July 9 in rural Pennington County.

A release from the U.S. Marshals Service says the warrant was issued after Reinbold violated terms of his supervision in a previous case. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture.

The Crookston Times reports that Reinbold is no stranger to law enforcement in the region. He was convicted in 2018 by a federal jury in Fergus Falls for possessing pipe bombs at his hunting cabin near Oklee. In that case investigators found a notebook in Reinbold's desk detailing how to survive in the wilderness, build bombs and identify enemies. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

The Times says Reinbold also pleaded guilty in a 2015 case where he rammed his truck into a car with his wife and children inside.

