Vandalism closes Sheridan School in Minneapolis

Staff arrived before school Friday morning and found damage to a number of classrooms.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis elementary school will be closed Friday following a break-in and apparent vandalism overnight.

Posts on social media alerted parents and students to the incident at the Sheridan School, located at 1201 University Avenue Northeast. "We are so sorry to have to share with you that school at Sheridan will be closed today," reads a Twitter post from the Minneapolis Public Schools. "A break-in last night impacted several classrooms."

A district spokesperson said Minneapolis police alerted them to the break-in. Staff members arrived to open the building Friday morning and found two classrooms badly damaged. "While the majority of the building is fine, classes were cancelled because the police were still on site investigating," said an email from communications staff member Julie Schultz Brown.

We will share more information shortly. — Minneapolis Public Schools (@MPS_News) September 10, 2021