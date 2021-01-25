Vehicle, dog stolen at Bloomington hotel

Officers say the hotel has video of the suspect and they are looking into those images to try and locate the suspect.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police are investigating after a vehicle with a dog inside was stolen Saturday night while the owner was checking in to a hotel in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the Element Hotel just after 10 p.m. on a report of a stolen vehicle. Police say the vehicle, a 2017 Kia Sorento, was left running while the owner went inside the hotel to check in.

The dog inside the vehicle is a blue merle Border Collie named Remy.

Anyone with information about the location of the vehicle or dog is urged to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.