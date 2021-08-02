Vehicle with child inside stolen from Walgreens parking lot

Both the child, a six-year-old girl, and the vehicle have been located. Police continue to search for a suspect.

ST PAUL, Minn — A vehicle with a six-year-old girl in the backseat was stolen Sunday evening in a Walgreens parking lot in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the vehicle and the child have both been located. It's unclear if the car was left running at the time of the theft.

Police say the child was located on the 1600 block of Juno Avenue while the vehicle was found on the 1600 blocked of Niles Avenue.