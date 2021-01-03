AMBER ALERT: Vehicle with child inside stolen in northeast Minneapolis

The BCA says the child, Raylene Childs is 3-foot, 45 pounds with black curly hair, pigtails and wearing a punk and yellow jacket, black stretch pants and pink shoes.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials says a vehicle with a child inside was stolen from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Avenue Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the vehicle – a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with license plates FWH-585 – with a two-year-old girl inside was stolen at around 8:40 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

