AMBER ALERT: Vehicle with child inside stolen in northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials says a vehicle with a child inside was stolen from the Rusty Taco on Hennepin Avenue Sunday night in Minneapolis.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the vehicle – a beige 2003 Honda Pilot with license plates FWH-585 – with a two-year-old girl inside was stolen at around 8:40 p.m.

The BCA says the child, Raylene Childs is 3-foot, 45 pounds with black curly hair, pigtails and wearing a punk and yellow jacket, black stretch pants and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story and more information will be posted as it becomes available.

