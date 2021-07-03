MPD: Victim believed to have been shot near 38th and Chicago dies at HCMC in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police believe the victim was shot near 38th and Chicago, though an investigation to confirm this is underway.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say a victim believed to have been shot near 38th and Chicago has now died at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis.

Police say they responded to a 911 call in the area of 38th and Chicago around 7 p.m., but did not locate any victims upon arrival.

They then received notice that a patient had arrived around the same time at HCMC with a gunshot wound.

Police say while they believe the shooting occurred at 38th and Chicago, an investigation is still underway to confirm this.