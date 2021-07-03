MPD: Victim believed to have been shot near 38th and Chicago dies at HCMC in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police say a victim believed to have been shot near 38th and Chicago has now died at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis.
Police say they responded to a 911 call in the area of 38th and Chicago around 7 p.m., but did not locate any victims upon arrival.
They then received notice that a patient had arrived around the same time at HCMC with a gunshot wound.
Police say while they believe the shooting occurred at 38th and Chicago, an investigation is still underway to confirm this.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.