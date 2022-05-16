Suspect in custody after man, 19, dies from apparent stab wound

The incident occurred along Waboose Trail Northwest in Pike Bay Township, before the victim was taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services where he later died.

CASS LAKE, Minn. — The Cass Lake County Sheriff's Office says a 19-year-old man has died after suffering from an apparent stab wound at a residence in Cass Lake, Minnesota Saturday night.

Authorities say a 34-year-old man — who was also treated for "medical needs" — is in custody amid an ongoing investigation.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. along Waboose Trail Northwest in Pike Bay Township before the victim was taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services where he later died.

Authorities say the 34-year-old suspect is awaiting formal charges.