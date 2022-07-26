Video of downtown assault highlights organization of cell phone theft

The son of a retired metro police chief was knocked unconscious after thieves took his phone. Jack Nadeau's jaw was broken and his accounts were drained.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A Facebook post from retired Maplewood Police Chief Scott Nadeau is drawing attention to what police say is an ongoing problem in downtown Minneapolis: cell phone thefts that lead to the draining of accounts, and sometimes result in violence.

An assault, captured on surveillance video at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, begins with a man who police say is the victim of a cell phone theft confronting a group of people and trying to get it back. It ends with a punch, and the victim is knocked unconscious on the pavement.

Nadeau said the victim is his 24-year-old son Jack. He is now at home, recovering from a broken jaw and bleeding on his brain.

**UPDATE 7/26/22 ***My family has been grateful and overwhelmed by the response to what happened to Jack on Friday... Posted by Scott Nadeau on Saturday, July 23, 2022

Nadeau said that after his son's phone was unlocked, the thieves stole money from his payment accounts, such as Venmo and CashApp.

"I'm wishing for the best for his recovery," said Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council.

A search warrant reveals that another victim woke under a bridge in June with injuries, his phone missing and his CashApp account drained.

No one has been arrested in either case.

With the number of people using their cell phones without full awareness of who's around them, Cramer calls it an organized crime of opportunity.

"We do have an extensive camera network and there's lot of evidence collected. And if they're not solved immediately, there's a lot of opportunity to come back and find who the perpetrators are," Cramer said.

The Minneapolis Downtown council currently has an on-going awareness campaign for cell phone theft.

Watch more local news: