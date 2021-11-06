Violence erupts outside funeral in north Minneapolis

Bishop Richard Howell confirmed for KARE 11 that the shooting happened at Shiloh Temple, where a funeral was being held for Christopher Jones Jr.

MINNEAPOLIS — At least one man has been shot after violence erupted outside a funeral in north Minneapolis early Friday afternoon.

Bishop Richard Howell confirmed for KARE 11 that the shooting happened at Shiloh Temple, where a funeral was being held for Christopher Jones Jr.

Jones was the man fatally shot outside a nightclub in downtown Minneapolis on May 22, during an incident that also claimed the life of pending University of St. Thomas graduate Charlie Johnson.

Howell said it appears an argument inside Shiloh Temple spilled outside, where gunshots were fired. At least one person was reported down. Minneapolis police confirm they are responding to the situation, but did not share any details.

The Bishop said the violence may be related to a "rivalry" between some of those attending the funeral.

A criminal complaint filed against Jawan Contrail Carroll, the man charged in the death of Jones Jr., detailed how investigators say Carroll is known to them as someone who is associated with the Tre Tre's, a violent north Minneapolis street gang. Prosecutors say Carroll and Jones Jr. had a verbal exchange outside the Monarch nightclub, Jones was punched, and then Carroll pulled a gun and opened fire, killing Jones.

It is unclear at this point if Friday's shooting had anything to do with the fatal incident from late May.

