Woman, 3 children injured in crash during police pursuit of wanted suspect in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The pursuit of a wanted murder suspect Friday in Brooklyn Center injured five people when the suspect's vehicle hit another car, according to police.

The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers were tipped off about the whereabouts of the suspect, who had an active warrant out for his arrest, around 4:20 p.m. Friday. Police say once the officers located the suspect in a vehicle, they requested support from the Minnesota State Patrol, while also attempting to utilize a tire deflating device in an effort to prevent the suspect from fleeing.

After the tactic failed, police say the suspect took off and led officers on a pursuit. Although the department says a State Patrol helicopter was called in to help with the pursuit, the suspect's vehicle collided with another vehicle at 53rd and Humboldt Avenues North.

Authorities say officers immediately offered medical aid to all five people, which included a woman and her three children. The family, in addition to the suspect, were taken to the hospital — one of them suffering a "significant injury." Police say as of Friday night, all five were in stable condition.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody, where he remains.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the pursuit and crash.

