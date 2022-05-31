Warrant details police interaction with Julissa Thaler following son's death

Thaler, charged with second-degree homicide in the fatal shooting of 6-year-old Eli Hart, had unusual answers when asked about blood on her face and hands.

ORONO, Minn. — A search warrant application offers insight into the behavior of accused killer Julissa Thaler and the answers she gave law enforcement when they pulled her over just before the body of her 6-year-old son was discovered.

The warrant, filed by Hennepin County Detective Kurt Huver, was seeking permission to swab Thaler's hands and cheek, and collect human remains and items of evidence that could tie her to the fatal shooting of her son Eli Hart.

Officers found the boy's body in the trunk of a vehicle Thaler was driving early the morning of May 20 after she had been released from the scene.

In the warrant, Detective Huver details how officers pulled Thaler over when her car was driving on a rim without a tire, and also noticed the back window had been shot out. When police approached the car they noticed Thaler was "very disheveled," and had what appeared to be blood on her face and hands.

When asked about it, Thaler reportedly stated that it was from removing a tampon. When officers pressed her about what appeared to be tissue or human remains spattered on the interior of the vehicle, Thaler said she had purchased deer meat from an "unknown butcher" overnight and had returned to meet her AA sponsor in Mound, according to the warrant.

The warrant states that while officers on the scene attempted to determine whether Thaler had been involved in an incident outside Orono's jurisdiction, she grew cold, impatient and refused to sit in the back of a squad car. She was released from the scene and transported to her apartment at 2400 Interlachen Road.

While waiting for the vehicle to be impounded police decided the presence of blood and potential tissue gave them cause to open the trunk. The warrant says when they did officers located a shotgun and under a blanket, the body of 6-year-old Eli.

Squads immediately returned to Thaler's apartment and found she was not there. Surveillance video showed her leaving the apartment with her boyfriend and a large backpack. The two were soon located on the 4200 block of Shoreline Drive in Spring Park.

The warrant was signed by Hennepin County Judge Christian Sande.

Julissa Thaler is charged with second degree intentional murder in the death of her son. An autopsy revealed Eli had been shot up to nine times.

Her 27-year-old boyfriend was arrested but released without being charged.

