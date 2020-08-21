Two men charged with arson during Minneapolis unrest

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the two men were part of group accelerating a fire at a Wells Fargo Bank.

MINNEAPOLIS — Federal prosecutors have filed arson charges against a Wayzata man and a Monticello man in connection with a fire at a Wells Fargo Bank in Minneapolis during the unrest in late May following the death of George Floyd.

U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said Marc Bell Gonzales, 29, of Wayzata and Alexander Steven Heil, 24, of Monticello are both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Gonzales and Heil were two of several individuals involved in the fire at the bank. According to prosecutors, Gonzales is specifically accused of pouring gasoline onto the bank building to accelerate the fire.

The Wells Fargo building was one of several businesses damaged on the night of May 28, 2020.

The charges follow a joint investigation involving the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, Minneapolis Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).