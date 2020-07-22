Wayzata residents report rash of mailbox thefts

Police say it's a crime that can also make you a victim of identity theft, credit and check fraud, forgery and other crimes.

WAYZATA, Minn. — Wayzata police are investigating after receiving multiple reports of mail theft on the city's east side Tuesday.

Chief Mike Riswold says the majority of targeted residential mailboxes were along Bushaway Road and Central Avenue South. Several of the mailboxes were locked, and found forced open.

While the crime of mail theft is bad enough, Riswold says this is a crime that can be a springboard for identity theft, credit and check fraud, and other crimes related to forgery and fraud.

The chief says mail theft is an ongoing concern across the entire metro area, and not exclusive to Wayzata. Police recommend that you do not leave outgoing mail in your mailbox, and collect any incoming mail as soon as you can after it is delivered.