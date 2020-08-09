West St. Paul man charged in shooting death of 22-year-old

Steven Buford was charged with Second-Degree Murder with Intent, Attempted Aggravated Robbery in the First Degree, and Possession of a Firearm by Ineligible Person.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A West St. Paul Man has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Lauren Koffi-n'guessan resulting from a shooting last Friday around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Dakota County Attorney's Office, 21-year-old Steven David Buford has been charged with one count each of Second-Degree Murder with Intent, Attempted Aggravated Robbery in the First-Degree, and Possession of a Firearm by Ineligible Person.

Authorities say police initially responded to witness reports of a man acting erratically in an apartment complex after arguing with a woman later identified as the victim.

While searching the grounds for the two individuals, authorities say police heard a gunshot and shortly thereafter located the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

After attempts to revive the victim, she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The release says Buford then proceeded to run through the complex's parking lot and toward a second victim, where he attempted to hijack a woman's car while both of her children were present.

Police were drawn to the scene of the attempted car theft after they heard the female victim scream.

One of her children was still in the vehicle when authorities located Buford in the back seat.

Authorities say they were able to take Buford into custody without incident, and uncovered the murder weapon - a snub nose revolver - in the second victim's car.

In a statement provided to authorities, victim two said she had parked her car when she observed Kofi-n'guessan in an argument with Buford.

Following a loud bang, victim two says she then witnessed Buford run toward her vehicle, who "threw" an infant at her, landed in the car on her 7-year-old and waved a gun at the family, demanding they drive him away from the scene.

Victim two did not oblige this request and instead told her kids to exit the vehicle, who the statement says had just recently seen Buford shoot Koffi-n'guessan.

The infant was later identified as Koffi-n'guessan's 15-month-old son.

As a result of his criminal past, authorities say Buford was previously barred from owning a firearm.

On Tuesday, Dakota County District Court Judge Leslie Metzen set Buford's bail at $2 million with conditions, after his first court appearance.