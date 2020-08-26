West St. Paul Man sentenced for several armed restaurant, gas station robberies

During the robberies, Wallace used and threatened force against victims and stole over $20,000 in cash, prosecutors said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for several armed robberies involving restaurants and gas stations.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota said Delfonzo Wallace, 30, pleaded guilty to eight counts of interference with commerce by robbery.

As part of Wallace's guilty plea, he agreed to make restitution to the businesses he affected.

“The defendant was responsible for a string of robberies throughout the metro that terrorized employees, business owners, and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald. “This case is another example of Minnesota's strong law enforcement partnerships and our commitment to the fight against violent crime.”

According to his guilty plea, Wallace, while armed, robbed eight different Twin Cities businesses between June 14, 2019, and Oct 10, 2019.

During the robberies, Wallace used and threatened force against victims and stole over $20,000 in cash, prosecutors said.