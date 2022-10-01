West St. Paul man sentenced for murdering woman in 2020

The 22-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder more than a year after the shooting that killed Lauren Summer Koffi-n’guessan. He will serve 31 years in prison.

A 22-year-old man was sentenced this week to 380 months in prison, or 31.6 years, after pleading guilty to murdering 22-year-old Lauren Summer Koffi-n’guessan in September of 2020.

Steven Daniel Buford pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 9, 2021, more than a year after the incident.

Buford pleaded guilty to one count each of murder in the second degree (With Intent) and attempted aggravated robbery in the first degree.

He will also serve an additional 54 months for the robbery stemming from the incident.

Police initially responded after 9 p.m. on September 4, 2020 after a disturbance was reported at an apartment complex in West St. Paul.

Witnesses report seeing Buford jump from a second story apartment balcony and start arguing with a woman who was later identified as Koffi-n’guessan. Police began to search for the two when they heard a gunshot, later finding Koffi-n’guessan with a gunshot wound to her head and Buford running through the parking lot. Koffi-n’guessan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later reporting finding Buford in the back of a civilian's car, who was known as victim 2 in the criminal complaint. Victim 2 was first seen standing outside the car screaming with her 7-year-old by her side. Her 12-year-old child was reportedly in the car where Buford was.

Buford was arrested without any issues and a snub nose revolver was recovered.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena, who oversaw the case, said, “I am pleased that Mr. Buford has entered pleas of guilty for the commission of these violent crimes thereby sparing those victimized by his actions from having to endure the stressors of a trial. My deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Ms. Koffi-n’guessan.”