Western Wisconsin police chief charged with sexual assault

Prosecutors say Siren Police Chief Christopher Sybers fondled a woman in a bar while off duty.

SIREN, Wis. — A man entrusted with upholding the law in a western Wisconsin community is now accused of breaking it.

Siren Police Chief Christopher Sybers is charged in Burnett County with fourth degree sexual assault for allegedly fondling a woman in a bar back in November of 2020.

A criminal complaint describes how the alleged victim and her boyfriend entered the Pheasant Inn bar around Thanksgiving that year and encountered the 54-year-old Sybers sitting in the bar, off-duty. The woman, who shared her allegations with law enforcement during a separate investigation in July of 2021, told a deputy that she was nervous about seeing Sybers at the bar as she was on probation and was not supposed to be drinking alcohol.

The woman said Sybers made a statement similar to “You don't have to worry, I'm just a regular person today,” telling her he was off work. The alleged victim said she then walked to the jukebox and Sybers followed her there, making small talk about what kind of music to play. She told investigators the chief asked if her could give her a hug, and when she said yes, Sybers reportedly reached down and squeezed her buttocks.

Investigators say the woman's boyfriend saw what was happening, was upset and began to approach. She reportedly told him to calm down and they returned to their seats at the bar.

The alleged victim says Sybers soon approached where she was sitting, handed her a sum of money approaching $50 and told her it was for grabbing her. She told investigators she felt very uncomfortable and left the bar.

When interviewed by deputies, the bartender that night remembered the alleged victim being upset after the disturbance, and told her "I got this (expletive) groping me and then handed me money."

The charge against Christopher Sybers is a misdemeanor, punishable by 9 months in jail, a fine of up to $10,000 or both.