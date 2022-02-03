Western WI high school football coach charged with sexually assaulting student

According to court records, Benjamin D. Chenal is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff. Chenal is the head football coach at Fredric High School.

FREDERIC, Wis. — A western Wisconsin high school football coach is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to court records, Benjamin D. Chenal, 34, is charged with sexual assault of a student by school staff. Chenal, who is the head football coach at Fredric High School, has been placed on administrative leave while being investigated, according to school officials.

"We take these allegations seriously, that is why we placed him on administrative leave as soon as we were notified," Fredric School District Superintendent Josh Robinson said in a statement.

A report was filed with the Fredric Police Department on Jan. 28, 2022, alleging the sexual assault occurred in June of 2021 while the underaged victim was working out at the school.

According to court documents, the victim reached out to Chenal on Facebook to inquire about the hours the school's weight room was open. Chenal, who had been the weight room supervisor, informed the victim of the hours the weight room was open.

On the day of the alleged assault, the victim says Chenal was in the weight room area talking with another school employee. The complaint goes on to say that the victim ran on the track, and then when done, went to the weight room. The victim said the other school employee had left by then, and that Chenal was the only other person in the weight room. According to the criminal complaint, it was in the weight room where the alleged sexual assault took place.

After the victim left, Chenal began messaging the victim. The victim gave their phone number to Chenal, who then began texting the victim, according to the complaint.

Investigators interviewed Chenal, saying he was "very fidgety" while being questioned, according to the criminal complaint. When asked about messages exchanged with the victim, court documents say Chenal claimed he was trying to inspire the victim to work out, adding that he never went too far and that he didn't believe he did anything wrong.

Chenal was then placed under arrest and booked into Polk County Jail.

