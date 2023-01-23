Wisconsin police shoot, kill home invasion suspect

The shooting happened Saturday night in Menomonie.

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Police in Menomonie, Wisconsin said a home invasion suspect was shot and killed by officers following a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to a news release, officers from the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and UW-Stout Police Department responded to reports of "an older white male breaking into an apartment, threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm" on Saturday evening.

Police said the suspect stole the homeowner's vehicle before he was stopped by law enforcement. During the traffic stop, Menomonie officers and a Dunn County deputy "discharged their weapons, striking the driver of the vehicle," according to the news release. The man died at the scene.

The news release did not specify the sequence of events that led officers to shoot.

Police said the involved officers have been placed on administrative assignment. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will now take over the investigation.

