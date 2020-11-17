Wildlife agents seek suspect in dumping of bald eagle parts

Someone discovered the feet of eight raptors along the west side of Cherry Lane near the intersection with Lake Road in Woodbury.

WOODBURY, Minn. — Federal wildlife agents hope the lure of a $2,500 reward will help them identify the person or persons responsible for killing and dumping the remains of four eagles, and four other raptors by the side of a road in the east metro.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (UFWS) says on Thursday, Nov. 12, a passerby discovered the feet of eight raptors along the west side of Cherry Lane near the intersection with Lake Road in Woodbury. A preliminary investigation indicated that each of the feet had the talons removed.

“A lucrative commercial market exists in raptor parts," explained U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Resident Agent in Charge Patrick Lund. "We believe the talons from the raptor feet found in Woodbury may have been used to make jewelry for commercial sale.”

USFWS spokesperson Tina Shaw says that since publicizing the case late last week and offering a $2,500 reward, agents have received a significant volume of tips and information that could help lead to those responsible.

"This is a galvanizing type of thing," Shaw said. "People love wildlife, and they especially love bald eagles."

Bald eagles and other raptors are protected by federal law. The maximum penalty for the unlawful take or possession of a bald eagle or bald eagle parts under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act is one year imprisonment and/or a $100,000 fine.