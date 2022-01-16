Willmar police use tear gas, drones and battering ram to arrest man who shot at officers

No officers were injured when the man shot one round at police on Saturday night.

WILLMAR, Minn. — One man is now being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail after he fired a handgun at Willmar police on Saturday night.

According to the Willmar Police Department, a man, who was later identified as 36-year-old Esteban Ramos Jr., shot one round at police officers during a traffic stop on the 100 block of High Avenue NE at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the officer was not hit or injured but immediately called for backup.

Officers then set up a perimeter around the neighborhood that he ran to, Willmar police say. Officers then used drones and aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol to search the neighborhood for Ramos.

Just after midnight, officers narrowed their search to an unattached garage on the 100 block of Ella Avenue NE, police say. Using a robotic camera, officers confirmed the suspect was inside.

At about 2:30 a.m., after the suspect refused to come out, police say SWAT teams used tear gas and a battering ram attached to a vehicle to take him into custody.

Willmar police say Ramos was found with self-inflicted injuries and was taken to Carris Hospital for treatment. He was later released on Sunday and then taken into the Kandiyohi County Jail.

Ramos had an outstanding federal firearms warrant and an outstanding misdemeanor from Lyon County. According to police, pending charges against Ramos may include second-degree assault, fleeing from police and felon in possession of a firearm.

