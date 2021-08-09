Child in critical condition after shooting in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A 12-year-old is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis Police, officers were called to 8th Avenue and Aldrich Avenue at around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police say early investigations show it was a "neighborhood dispute that turned violent."
Police say the suspect fled the scene.
Witnesses tell KARE 11 they saw two children when fighting when another person ran up with a gun and started shooting.
Witness Danny Braylock showed KARE 11's Lou Raguse bullet holes in a vehicle at the scene, saying his granddaughter was nearly hit inside the car.
This is the latest incident after a summer where multiple children have been shot throughout the city, prompting officials to make numerous calls to the community for information.
Three children were shot in the span of a few weeks earlier this summer, two that were fatal. Six-year-old Aniya Allen, a 6-year-old who was shot and killed by stray gunfire while eating in the backseat of her mother's car. Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith died this summer after being shot while playing on a trampoline. The third victim, 10-year-old Ladavionne Garrett Jr., remains hospitalized after being shot in the head.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.