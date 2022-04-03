Witnesses sought in western Wisconsin hit-and-run

St. Croix County Sheriff's officials say the victim was walking along State Highway 35 near River Falls when they were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured.

RIVER FALLS, Wis — Investigators in St. Croix County are hoping to find witnesses who could help identify the motorist responsible for a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian badly injured.

The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the incident took place between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Wisconsin State Highway 35, just south of Radio Road near River Falls. Responding deputies spoke with people in several vehicles that saw the victim in the lanes of traffic and had stopped.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen the actual hit-and-run, including female occupants of two vehicles that stopped, but left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information on potential witnesses or the incident itself is asked to call St. Croix County investigator John Shilts at 715-381-4319.

