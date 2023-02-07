Otsego woman admits driving 124 mph while drunk in deadly crash

April O'Leary pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the Sep. 2021 crash and will be sentenced in April.

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old woman from Otsego pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation for a September 2021 crash that killed one driver and injured another.

April O'Leary admitted she was drunk and driving 124 mph when she rear-ended a Jeep Grand Cherokee on County Road 81 in Maple Grove at 4:30 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep suffered a badly injured leg. Phousalinh Khounpanya, 67, was driving a Toyota Sienna van that rolled. Khounpanya was killed in the crash.

According to the criminal complaint, O'Leary's blood alcohol content was .19, more than twice the legal limit. And a subsequent blood test revealed the presence of THC.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Apr. 10. There was no plea agreement, so under Minnesota's sentencing guidelines, O'Leary is looking at a presumptive sentence of four years in prison.

