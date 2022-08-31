Woman arrested on suspicion of causing fatal camping trailer fire

Police arrested a Minnesota woman Wednesday after officials responded to a fire on the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast in Beltrami County Tuesday night.

CASS LAKE, Minn. — Police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of causing a camping trailer fire Tuesday night in Beltrami County that left one dead.

According to a press release from from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several 911 calls around 7 p.m. Tuesday regarding a fire in the 4700 block of Allens Bay Drive Southeast near Cass Lake.

Officials say when first responders arrived on the scene, they located the structure "fully engulfed with flames." Once the Cass Lake Fire Department extinguished the fire, they discovered human remains inside the camping trailer, police say.

Police are calling the death "suspicious," and after initial investigation, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office have learned that a woman "ignited the fire and fled the scene."

Officials say they arrested the woman allegedly involved in the incident Wednesday in Brooklyn Center, and is currently being held pending criminal charges.

The investigation remains ongoing and KARE 11 will update this story with more details as further information becomes available.

Watch more local news: