22-year-old charged with murder in St. Paul stabbing death

St. Paul police identified the victim as 23-year-old Eric Brown of Minneapolis.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police said a 22-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Minneapolis man Friday night.

The St. Paul woman was arrested the morning of Sept. 11 and charged Monday, according to police.

Police first reported that a man was found at the intersection of Seventh Street East and White Bear Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday with stab wounds. The victim, identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office as 23-year-old Eric Brown, of Minneapolis, died at the hospital.

Brown's death marks the city's 23rd homicide of the year.

According to data provided by the city, St. Paul recorded 35 homicides in all of 2020, and 30 homicides in all of 2019, up from the eight homicides reported in 2011.

In the last weekend of August alone, St. Paul police responded to four homicides within 36 hours.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 30, St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell said it's been an "incredibly difficult few days for our neighbors, our city and the women and men of the SPPD."